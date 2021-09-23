Discovery Value Fund Has $172.04 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 759,658 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for 4.7% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.89% of Coupa Software worth $172,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.63. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $253,901.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,921 shares of company stock worth $39,181,631. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

