Discovery Value Fund Makes New $30.12 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,000. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for 0.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.24% of CRISPR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.82. 18,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average is $124.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,610 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

