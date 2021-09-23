Discovery Value Fund Reduces Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Discovery Value Fund cut its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788,504 shares during the period. Li Auto accounts for approximately 2.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.29% of Li Auto worth $90,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $10,699,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after buying an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 90,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,803,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -170.69 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

