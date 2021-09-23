Discovery Value Fund Takes $108.77 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 429,421 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $108,772,000. Coinbase Global accounts for about 2.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 121,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.19. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

