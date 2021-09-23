Discovery Value Fund Takes $8.20 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 166,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,442. The company has a market cap of $602.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

