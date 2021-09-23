Discovery Value Fund Trims Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,040 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 163,600 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 8.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.22% of SEA worth $305,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SEA by 60,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

Shares of SE traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.74. 50,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,802. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.65. Sea Limited has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.