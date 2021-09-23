DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Discovery Value Fund’s Largest Position

Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,149 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises approximately 21.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 1.34% of DoorDash worth $776,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after acquiring an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $216.28. The stock had a trading volume of 88,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,610. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.86. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,006,030 shares of company stock worth $2,177,537,665. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

