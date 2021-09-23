Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.79

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 84.8% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 32,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 55,520 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

