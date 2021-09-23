Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00074094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00112426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00165707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,829.28 or 1.00069521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.81 or 0.06979782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00802881 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

