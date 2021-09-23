Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.00

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.00 and last traded at $201.86, with a volume of 301715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

