Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE DY opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after buying an additional 114,981 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.