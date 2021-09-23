Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.46

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.46 and last traded at $73.36, with a volume of 16364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.36, a PEG ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.