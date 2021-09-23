e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $106.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00366261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000516 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,699 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,437 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

