EchoLink (EKO) Achieves Market Cap of $874,521.97

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $874,521.97 and $20,762.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00127997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00044524 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.