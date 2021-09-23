Efinity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00074094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00112426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00165707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,829.28 or 1.00069521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.81 or 0.06979782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00802881 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

