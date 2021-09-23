Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,787 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,627 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $51,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $355,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,903.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,229,811. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

