Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.80. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 1,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $326.42 million, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ellomay Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

