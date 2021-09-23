EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,482.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,482 ($19.36) and last traded at GBX 1,454 ($19.00), with a volume of 227654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,460 ($19.07).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,336.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,228.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £920.54 million and a PE ratio of 32.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

