Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 12,715 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 264,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $298.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.00. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

