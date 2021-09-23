Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 4,588 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.39. 45,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.13 and its 200-day moving average is $281.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

