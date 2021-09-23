Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $21.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,840.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,788.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,497.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,407.70 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

