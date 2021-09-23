Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 448,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 221,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

