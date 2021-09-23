Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,370,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.69. 51,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,148. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.