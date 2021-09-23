Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.28. 65,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,307. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

