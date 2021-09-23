Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 21,147 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,684. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.