Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 25,471 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

VNQI traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.37. 13,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,361. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

