Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 27,977 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

CSCO traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.73. 597,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,173,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

