Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 4,829 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,844,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after purchasing an additional 602,288 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $89.85. 275,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,053,132. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $246.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

