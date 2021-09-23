Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $173.06. 6,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,347. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $171.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

