Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $29.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,538 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 1,905,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

