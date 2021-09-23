Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 251.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $103.05. 5,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

