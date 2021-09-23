Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.76. 165,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,945. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.