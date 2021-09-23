Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $15.42 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

DFAS stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,578. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.