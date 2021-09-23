Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 10,578 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,502. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $212.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

