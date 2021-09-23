Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 144,472 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,472 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.17% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 92,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,988. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.