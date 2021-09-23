Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 17,041 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 1.16% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $386,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,900. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $159.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.25.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.