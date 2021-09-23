Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 23,457 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 1.16% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

EWX stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.52. 10,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,699. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

