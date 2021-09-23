Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 34,079 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,209,000 after purchasing an additional 235,174 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,149,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,040,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 64,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 700,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,878. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.