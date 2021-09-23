Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $25 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 926,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,004,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

DFAC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

