Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$55.00 by CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$55.00 price target from analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.06.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,718. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1425359 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

