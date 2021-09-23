Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 468,917 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 319,198 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 606.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $158.21 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.79.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.