Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.81

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.81 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.55). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 232,337 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

