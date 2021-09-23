Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.42. 51,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,664. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.10 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

