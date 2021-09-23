Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

GOOGL traded up $18.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,824.31. 26,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,584. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,756.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2,457.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.