Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 96.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

Shares of MSCI traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $648.19. 2,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,132. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

