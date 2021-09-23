Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

