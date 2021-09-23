Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $922.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 566,354 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

