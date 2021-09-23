Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 23rd (ACB, BB, BIP, CLS, DML, ENB, FCU, FRU, HEO, HEXO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 23rd:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was given a $9.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

had its target price increased by TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $9.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$55.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.10.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$10.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) was given a C$24.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$50.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$50.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$45.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$44.00 to C$52.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$77.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

