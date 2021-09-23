Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $268.54

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.54 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 702,555 shares changing hands.

ECEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

About Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

