Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Down 4.2%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $97.79 and last traded at $97.99. Approximately 27,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,538,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.25.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Exact Sciences by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 611,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

